UNION, NJ – March 9, 2018 – Winter weather continues in the northeast, and Elizabethtown Gas wants to remind customers who may be eligible for financial assistance of opportunities still available to help manage their energy costs.

The application period continues through April 30 for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The federally funded energy assistance program helps low- and fixed-income families meet their energy needs during the winter heating season. Eligibility is based on several factors, including fuel type, region of the state you reside in and income. The program has an emergency crisis benefit component, which accepts applications March 16 through May 31, and offers an additional monetary benefit to LIHEAP customers.

The LIHEAP application can also be used to apply for the Universal Service Fund (USF), a program created by the state to help make natural gas and electric bills more affordable for low-income households. For more information about LIHEAP and USF, or to locate an authorized local community action agency to assist in the application, call 2-1-1 or the LIHEAP hotline (toll-free) at 800.510.3102.

Additional energy assistance programs are available to assist qualified individuals, including:

· The Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) grant is an annual assistance program designed to assist low- to moderate-income households who are experiencing economic hardship and are struggling to pay their energy bills. The PAGE grants benefit homeowners and renters who have not received USF in the past six months, nor have they received LIHEAP during the last heating season. Applicants must also be facing a crisis situation that includes a documented notice of overdue payment for gas, yet have a history of making regular payments toward their utility bills.

· NJ SHARES program provides a one-time grant to moderate- and fixed-income households experiencing a financial crisis that do not qualify for federal and state assistance programs due to the household’s income. Grants can be up to $700 for natural gas heating source and must result in continuance and/or restoration of service.

· Warm Neighbors is a supplemental program made possible by voluntary contributions from Elizabethtown Gas customers. The program provides a one-time annual grant of up to $450 to qualified residential customers, based on availability of funding. Veterans who receive LIHEAP are also eligible to receive a supplemental grant of $200.

Every family deserves reliable energy at a price they can afford. Elizabethtown Gas is proactively working to make energy as affordable as possible for customers. Through the energySMART program, customers can take control of their energy consumption and bill with online tools and resources, incentives and rebates.

For more information about energy assistance programs and help managing natural gas costs, or the energySMART program please visit elizabethtowngas.com.

About Elizabethtown Gas

Elizabethtown Gas is one of seven natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Elizabethtown Gas provides natural gas delivery service to approximately 292,000 residential, business and industrial natural gas customers in New Jersey. In operation since 1855, the company serves parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris and Mercer counties. Elizabethtown Gas focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day, and was ranked highest in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the east among midsize utilities, three years in a row, by J.D. Power and Associates. Elizabethtown Gas also is committed to economic growth and development in New Jersey and was recognized in 2016 with the Economic Impact Award by the Supplier Diversity Development Council. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com and connect with the company on Facebook and Twitter.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America’s premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.6 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in seven states and more than 1 million retail customers through its companies that market natural gas and related home services. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit Southern Company Gas at southerncompanygas.com.