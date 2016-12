HAWAIIAN TORTE

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 c. flour

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. salt

1/2 c. butter

1 c. sugar

1 egg

1 c. crushed pineapple

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 c. coconut

1/2 c. brown sugar

Sift flour, soda, salt. Put aside 1/2 c. butter, 1 c. sugar, creaming well. Add 1 unbeaten egg. 1 c. undrained crushed pineapple and 1 tsp. vanilla. Stir in dry ingredients. Pour into a greased floured 9 inch square pan.

TOPPING

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. shredded coconut

Mix together coconut & brown sugar.

Sprinkle over batter.

Bake in oven at 350˚ for 35 to 40 min.

Recipe by Eleanor Antosz