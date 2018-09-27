NEW JERSEY – Join us on Saturday October 13th between 3pm and 6pm on the North Lawn of Lambert Castle (home of the Passaic County Historical Society) at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ, as the Passaic County Historical Society ushers in the Autumn season with history, food and fun fall activities. Children can participate in fall crafts and games, learn about our local historic sites, drill with some Revolutionary war soldiers and much more. The day concludes at 5:30 pm as we read a version of Washington Irving’s classic story. You might even have a chance to meet the Headless Horseman in person! Bring your own blankets or lawn chairs. Recommended for children age 3-12 years. Free admission, donations requested. No Rain Date.

The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest.

For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.