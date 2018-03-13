CLIFTON, NJ – Power of One launched its’ first coaching office in Clifton, New Jersey with a Grand Opening ceremony on March 3rd, 2018.

(PHOTO. L-R: Councilman Ray Grabowski, Kim Castellano, and Mayor James Anzaldi)

Local community leaders, Mayor James Anzaldi, Councilman Ray Grabowski, Councilman William and Robin Gibson conducted the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with participation from Frank Kasper, Clifton BOE, Teen Challenge New Jersey volunteers and Power of One Board Members, Kim Castellano, Kelly Keil, Suzanne Taylor, and Laura Orbe, along with over 40 volunteers and supporters. Phil Chorlian, Senior Pastor of North Jersey Vineyard Church, opened the ceremony by leading attendees in prayer.

Power of One welcomed the local community to its’ new office space at, 796 Van Houten Avenue, where life transforming programs are being offered through Well-ness Workshops and coaching sessions specializing in Stress Relief, Life Balance, Transitions, Life Skills, Setting Boundaries, Leadership Development, Mentoring and off-site, Spiritual Renewal Retreats. Workshops are being facilitated by Kim Castellano, Certified Christian Life Coach and Counselor and Stress Relief Coach.

Power of One’s new location will also enable its’ continued support of local community projects: Back2School Outreach, a backpack and school supplies drive during July/August; School Pantry Food Drives for Thanksgiving, Winter and Spring Breaks; Community Volunteerism – feeding the needy through shelters and safe homes, serving those whose lives are impacted by cancer through the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Clifton event, and serving our city through the CERT (Clifton Emergency Response Team).

Power of One CCOM, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to serving the disadvantaged by providing life coaching and outreach to the local community. Power of One is organized to operate as a charitable program for the disadvantaged in providing life coaching, counseling, mentoring, and outreach by means of group, one to one sessions, workshops, conferences and community outreach projects

To learn more, please contact:

Kim Castellano, Mission Director, 201-328-2326 or kim@powerofoneccom.org

Office Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 10 AM-4 PM, Saturday-1-4 PM. Closed Sunday and Mondays.