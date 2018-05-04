Don't miss
Governor Thanks Freeholder
By PostEagle on May 4, 2018
NEW JERSEY – Essex County Freeholder President Brendan Gill with Governor Phil Murphy. Governor Murphy was the keynote speaker at Brennan’s Annual Fundraiser. Freeholder Gill was the Campaign Manager for the successful Campaign of Murphy for Governor! Governor Murphy thanked Brendan for helping to get him elected. The packed fundraiser was held at the majestic Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville.
By James Dombrowski