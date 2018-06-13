SOUTH DAKOTA – The 28th Annual Gift from Mother Earth Native and Western Art Show and Sale features 18 artists from South Dakota, Colorado, Montana, Arizona, New Mexico, and Wyoming and will be held on June 15-17 from 8 am to 6 pm at Crazy Horse Memorial. Entries in the art show include custom beaded clothing, pottery, jewelry, photography, graphite drawings, paintings, dolls, beadwork, dream catchers, painted feathers, painted gourds, silver and turquoise, quillwork, and other media.

The three-day event will include live performances in the museum at 10:30 am on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s performance will feature the Wake Singers, a Native band, and Saturday, the Cantio Quartet, a non-Native women’s flute quartet will perform.

In addition to the two special performances, each day of the three-day event there will be several performances including Brad Bearsheart’s group of Native fancy, grass, and hoop dancers at 11:30, 1:30 and 3:30 on the Veranda. Also performing will be the popular Native band Brule’ with Paul LaRoche at 12:30, 2:30, and 5:30 in the Covered Porch area.

Three independent judges will determine the awards for the Art Show, to be given in seven categories including Beadwork & Quillwork, Crafts, Jewelry, Paintings/Mixed Media/Photography, Pottery, Sculpture & Carving, and Textiles. Prizes include $500 for Best of Show, and $100 for the 1st prize in each of the categories, as well as ribbons for Best of Show and 1st, 2nd, 3rd place ribbons in each category.

Don’t miss this extraordinary event!

Crazy Horse is located at 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730. For more information call 605-673-4681 or visit www.crazyhorsememorial.org

About Crazy Horse Memorial

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s mission is to honor, protect, and preserve the culture, traditions, and living heritage of the Indians of North America. The Memorial fulfills its mission by continuing the progress on the world’s largest mountain sculpture, acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts and crafts through the INDIAN MUSEUM OF NORTH AMERICA® and the NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL & CULTURAL CENTER®; by establishing and operating the INDIAN UNIVERSITY OF NORTH AMERICA®, and when practical, a medical training center for American Indians.