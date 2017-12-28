NEW JERSEY – The Student Development and Campus Life Department of Montclair State University again joined with Assemblyman Giblin and Lt. Governor-Elect Oliver for their 2017 Toy Drive. Over 300 toys and books were distributed to several organizations in District 34 (Clifton, East Orange, Montclair and Orange) including Nassan’s Place, Suceed2gether, St. Peters Haven and the Boys and Girls Club of Clifton. Items were also provided to East Orange Mayor- Elect Ted Green and Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren for distribution.

Many residents of District 34 also donated toys and books to add to this successful drive.

Assemblyman Giblin and Lt. Governor Elect Oliver extend their thanks and appreciation to SDCL and the residents of District 34 for their generous support.

(Photo – Left to right)

Preparing gifts for distribution – Lolita Cruz, Chief of Staff, Assemblyman Thomas P. Giblin; Emily Synan, Coordinator for Greek Life, Montclair Center for Student Development (SDCL); Julie Fleming, Associate Director, Montclair State Development and Campus Life (SDCL); Assemblyman Thomas P. Giblin, Legislative District 34.