GERMAN STYLE MACARONI & CHEESE

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz. elbow or bow-shaped pasta

4 T. butter

3/4 lb. garlic sausage or kielbasa (sliced thin)

2 lg. onions (chopped)

1/4 c. all purpose flour

2 c. milk

4 tsp. spicy mustard

1/2 tsp. caraway seeds

1/4 tsp. white pepper & salt

3 c. (12 oz.) shredded swiss cheese

Cook pasta until aldente, drain thoroughly.

Melt 1 T. butter in wide fry pan over medium heat.

Add sausage slices & cook stirring until browned.

Remove sausage & set aside. Melt remaining butter to pan.

Stir in onion & cook until soft. Stir in flour until bubbly.

Remove from heat & gradually stir in milk.

Return to heat, cook stirring constantly until sauce boils & thickens.

Remove from heat, stir in caraway seed, pepper & salt, and drained pasta.

Pour 1/2 mixture in buttered 2 1/2 quart baking dish

Place half the sausage, then half cheese.

Lay remaining pasta mixture then cheese.

Bake uncovered 400˚ until cheese is bubbly, about 25 min.

Serve.

Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski