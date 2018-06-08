Don't miss
June 8, 2018

GERMAN STYLE MACARONI & CHEESE

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz. elbow or bow-shaped pasta
4 T. butter
3/4 lb. garlic sausage or kielbasa (sliced thin)
2 lg. onions (chopped)
1/4 c. all purpose flour
2 c. milk
4 tsp. spicy mustard
1/2 tsp. caraway seeds
1/4 tsp. white pepper & salt
3 c. (12 oz.) shredded swiss cheese

Cook pasta until aldente, drain thoroughly.
Melt 1 T. butter in wide fry pan over medium heat.
Add sausage slices & cook stirring until browned.
Remove sausage & set aside. Melt remaining butter to pan.
Stir in onion & cook until soft. Stir in flour until bubbly.
Remove from heat & gradually stir in milk.
Return to heat, cook stirring constantly until sauce boils & thickens.
Remove from heat, stir in caraway seed, pepper & salt, and drained pasta.
Pour 1/2 mixture in buttered 2 1/2 quart baking dish
Place half the sausage, then half cheese.
Lay remaining pasta mixture then cheese.
Bake uncovered 400˚ until cheese is bubbly, about 25 min.
Serve.

 

Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski

 