- Video About Act Signed By PresidentPosted 4 weeks ago
- Check Out May Horoscope!Posted 1 month ago
- Giving Farmers A Helping HandPosted 1 month ago
- Message To US CongressPosted 2 months ago
- PMI Challenges Menendez AIPAC SpeechPosted 3 months ago
- Awake Poland!Posted 4 months ago
- Check Out Warsaw Independence Day March VideoPosted 6 months ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 2 years ago
German Style Macaroni & Cheese
GERMAN STYLE MACARONI & CHEESE
INGREDIENTS:
8 oz. elbow or bow-shaped pasta
4 T. butter
3/4 lb. garlic sausage or kielbasa (sliced thin)
2 lg. onions (chopped)
1/4 c. all purpose flour
2 c. milk
4 tsp. spicy mustard
1/2 tsp. caraway seeds
1/4 tsp. white pepper & salt
3 c. (12 oz.) shredded swiss cheese
Cook pasta until aldente, drain thoroughly.
Melt 1 T. butter in wide fry pan over medium heat.
Add sausage slices & cook stirring until browned.
Remove sausage & set aside. Melt remaining butter to pan.
Stir in onion & cook until soft. Stir in flour until bubbly.
Remove from heat & gradually stir in milk.
Return to heat, cook stirring constantly until sauce boils & thickens.
Remove from heat, stir in caraway seed, pepper & salt, and drained pasta.
Pour 1/2 mixture in buttered 2 1/2 quart baking dish
Place half the sausage, then half cheese.
Lay remaining pasta mixture then cheese.
Bake uncovered 400˚ until cheese is bubbly, about 25 min.
Serve.
Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski