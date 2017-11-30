Nine artists display commissioned work for the Georgetown BID’s fourth annual outdoor public light art exhibition, also to feature Silent Disco, GLOW All Night shopping event & Book Hill Winter Wonderland

One of the installations this year is by two Polish artists,

Joachim Slugocki and Katarzyna Malejka.

Washington, D.C. (November 20, 2017) – Nine local, regional, and international artists will show commissioned light-art works juxtaposed against the backdrop of Georgetown’s historic environs during the fourth edition of the Georgetown GLOW exhibition in Georgetown. Works will be lit from 5 pm – 10 pm nightly from Friday, December 8 – Sunday, January 7, with a free Curator’s Audio Tour set to music that will be available on the Georgetown GLOW website. In addition to the light works, GLOW 2017 programming includes a Silent Disco, GLOW All Night merchant shopping night, and Book Hill Winter Wonderland event.

The signature winter event, organized by the Georgetown Business Improvement District (BID), was awarded a Public Art Building Communities Grant from the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities, an agency supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant enabled Georgetown GLOW to grow in both scope and size.

PHOTO: Horizontal Interference, Joachim Slugocki and Katarzyna Malejka, Poland

Location: Washington Harbour (3000 K St NW)

Horizontal Interference is formed by a colorful cord structure which connects trees and light poles in a simple manner. The extraordinary architecture of wires, which in itself is beautiful at daylight, turns into a spectacular beauty at nightfall. The stretched UV tape soaks up the night. Using existing architecture, this brings a renewed sense of our surroundings.

Artists represented in Georgetown GLOW 2017 include: Jen Lewin (New York City); Joachim Sługocki and Katarzyna Malejka (Poland); Géraud Périole in collaboration with Light Art Collection and Amsterdam Light Festival (Bordeaux, France); Vikas Patil & Santosh Gujar in collaboration with Light Art Collection and Amsterdam Light Festival (India); Ted Bazydlo & Brandon Newcomer (Washington, DC); alaa minawi in collaboration with Light Art Collection and Amsterdam Light Festival (Beirut, Lebanon); Robin Bell (Washington, DC); OmbréLumen – Arthur Gallice & Herve Orgeas (Shanghai & Houston); and LSM Architects (Washington, DC). Additionally, Philips Color Kinetics will up-light the smokestack at The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, as well as the C&O Canal bridge at Georgetown Park in celebration of Georgetown GLOW.

“The installations for the 2017 edition of Georgetown GLOW exude a vivid brightness both in aesthetics and content,” said Deirdre Ehlen MacWilliams, Georgetown GLOW Curator. “From chromatic rings to interactive landscapes, the works are truly beautiful while being contemplative. As with previous iterations of GLOW, we ask the viewer to interact, connect and play with the artwork in thoughtful ways. This year, we also ask viewers to think about the meaning behind the works and how they are able to temporarily transform our surroundings. We do hope that GLOW brings a renewed light to all during the holiday season.”

“With the generous support of the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities and our sponsors, this year the BID is able to showcase the thought-provoking and beautiful works of even more artists,” said Nancy Miyahira, Vice President and Marketing Director for the Georgetown BID. “We hope that the artists’ works at this year’s Georgetown GLOW inspire joy and connectivity with our communities, and each other, during this festive season.”

In addition to the month-long exhibition, the Georgetown BID is hosting:

 Silent Disco on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 7 pm – 10 pm at Washington Harbour (3000 K St NW, in front of Bangkok Joe’s), near Horizontal Interference by Joachim Sługocki and Katarzyna Malejka.

 GLOW All Night merchant shopping and dining event on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5 pm – 9 pm. More than 50 of Georgetown’s national retailers and small businesses alike will be open late, offering in-store promotions, pop-up events, collection launches, give-aways and more—plus indie carolers, Fashion Santa at The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, and free pedicab rides throughout Georgetown.

 For more holiday cheer, the charming Book Hill section of Georgetown is hosting a Winter Wonderland from 11 am – 4 pm on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the TD Bank lot (1611 Wisconsin Ave). Attendees can enjoy festive music, food and drinks—including hot chocolate, cookies and mocktails—plus kids’ activities, a Letters to Santa station, ugly sweater competition, and photos with Santa (beginning at noon).

 Throughout the entire holiday season, Georgetown’s holiday décor and lights make it one of the city’s most festive neighborhoods. As attendees tour the public art works, they are also encouraged to take a self-guided tour of the uniquely decorated merchant windows in the sixth annual Holiday Window Competition, in which Georgetown’s small businesses square off in a friendly competition to win top holiday decor honors. Beginning December 1, visitors vote for their favorite store window by “liking” its photo in an album on Georgetown’s official Facebook page. The winner is crowned on January 1.

Visit www.GeorgetownGLOWDC.com for Georgetown GLOW announcements, updates, and maps. Docents will be available at each installation during GLOW All Night (December 14) to answer questions. For more on all of Georgetown’s holiday events, visit www.georgetowndc.com/holidays

Visitors are encouraged to follow Georgetown on Twitter (@georgetowndc), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/OfficialGeorgetownDC/) and Instagram (@officialgeorgetowndc), and participate and share via the hashtag #GeorgetownGLOW.