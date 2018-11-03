Furniture/Cabinet Makers

FURNITURE MAKERS / CABINET MAKERS WANTED

Our company primarily cuts hardwood logs into wood boards. We are searching for individuals who can convert this raw wood into custom wall art or custom wood show pieces, furniture, and cabinets.

We are a company approximately 25 minutes west of Newark airport, New Jersey, searching for individuals who are wood art designers, woodworkers, furniture makers and cabinet makers.

Having a portfolio of pictures would be preferred. We have a shop and work available. We are looking to add a few people, who will work together. If you are experienced in wood art design, we would gladly like to hear from you.

Please e-mail pictures of your work to hart7676@aol.com, so we can discuss.

Must call (973) 761-7676 to discuss.