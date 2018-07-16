Don't miss
Full Time Driver
By PostEagle on July 16, 2018
Full time driver needed for Salumeria Biellese,
a salami and sausage manufacturer since 1925,
located in Hackensack NJ.
The driver will be responsible for driving daily from Hackensack|
to our location in Manhattan then driving van to make deliveries
to various restaurants in NYC. The driver will also make deliveries in NJ
and pick up product as needed.
Regular hours are Mon-Fri 6:30 am until done which is normally between 2-3 pm.
Candidate must have clean driver’s license, the ability to work legally in the U.S. and speak English.
To apply please send resume to
michelle@salumeriabiellese or call 201-488-1723 ext 1023