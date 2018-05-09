- Check Out May Horoscope!Posted 2 weeks ago
FT Live In
FT live in home assistant for disabled woman.
Driving required (Wayne, NJ)
Compensation: to be negotiated
Employment type: full-time
Live in home assistant needed for 85 year old disabled woman. Elegant home is in Pines Lake, Wayne, NJ. Responsibilities include everyday tasks, such as bathing, dressing and undressing, assisting with medications, exercises and getting around the house, cooking and light house cleaning, grocery shopping, driving to and from doctor and other appointments. Must be able to drive and provide own transportation to and from work. Ability to drive into Manhattan is highly desirable! Please email references, qualifications and desired salary. Must be experienced, professional and personable!
Drgotthelf@gmail.com
845-266-0050