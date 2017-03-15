CLIFTON, NJ – The Friends of the Clifton Library, in conjunction with the Clifton Centennial Celebration, is sponsoring a talk by Ernest J. Scheidemann, who has a longtime affiliation with Clifton. Mr. Scheidemann will read a selection of writings by his father, Ernest T. Scheidemann. The program will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 7 PM at the Clifton Main Memorial Library, 292 Piaget Avenue, following a brief business meeting for the Friends. Please join the Friends as they share this night of entertaining writings as well as a book signing. Light refreshments will be served.

