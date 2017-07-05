By Raymond Rolak

DEARBORN– Restaurateur Billy Downs is coming to the area again and opening Ford’s Garage on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn. Downs had founded the successful concept chain BD’s Mongolian Grill. Ford’s Garage, which is a licensee of Ford Motor Co., is located at 21367 Michigan Ave. 48124, next to the John D. Dingell Transit Center in a 13,200-square-foot development that includes a private function room, an adjacent designer coffee emporium and a merchandise store.

It will open July 6th and will feature prime burgers and craft beer. Polish Detroit and labor history permeates the walls. The eatery is a car buffs dream as a destination restaurant. It is a celebration of the Ford Motor Company in the 1930’s. The restaurant expects to employ about 160 full and part-time workers and will have vintage cars and memorabilia.

Downs included some other iconic Detroit links to the past by putting his own subtle touches on the menu. It will include items like the Ernie Harwell sandwich and Bill Freehan themed Angus-burger to be paired with over 100 craft beers. Blue shop cloths will be the substituted choice for napkins. In the restrooms in keeping with the theme, sinks are made of tires and the door handles are gas pump handles. Nostalgia reigns over the banquet room. For special functions it is convenient and will get a lot of corporate and retiree play.

With Downs giving the tour he said, “I love the fact that this restaurant concept is energetic, fun and timeless. It celebrates the unique heritage of the Ford Motor Company and how Henry Ford changed the world!”

Auto historians will have plenty to be affectionate about. The décor lend to the warmth and hospitality and it all starts at the front door. Pat and current Ford employees will be mesmerized by the photos on the wall. The designers had access to the archives of the Henry Ford at Greenfield Village and really zeroed in on the 1930’s theme. The creators exceeded expectations and goals.

At the main bar, one of the attractions is a chilled-frosted section to keep your served beverage cold. Sterling Heights-based Roncelli Inc. was the general contractor with Lynn Judd acting as the project manager.

Ford Land Development plans to redevelop nearly two blocks of west downtown Dearborn (east of the restaurant). In conjunction with the Ford Motor Company, some employees will move into new office space in the Fairlane Town Center Mall. Ford Motor Company is embarking on a $1 billion-plus plan to overhaul its headquarters campus and research and engineering hub.

There are currently six Ford’s Garages open in Florida with four more opening soon. The next one set to open is in Westchase, FL.