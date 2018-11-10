FMBA Local 21 – 2018 Coat Drive A Success!

CLIFTON, NJ – The firefighters of Clifton FMBA Local 21 have completed this year’s Coat Drive. This was the 10th year that FMBA 21 has organized a collection, and it was one of the most successful. Hundreds of coats were collected during the month of October at all six firehouses and delivered to St. Peter’s Haven in Clifton on Tuesday, November 6th. FMBA 21 would like to thank its members and the community for coming together to support the drive. It is very rewarding to be able to serve the community and help those in need. FMBA Local 21 also runs a Toys for Tots Drive for Christmas and a Food Drive in May. Pictured from left: St. Peter’s staff – Kevin Donahue, Eli Velez, Gustavo Orales. FMBA 21 members from left: Steven Turi, Patrick Tanski, Kevin Lyons.

Submitted by Steven Turi