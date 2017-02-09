GRAMMY Museum® at L.A. Live and the Prudential Center Announce Plans To Develop GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center In Newark, N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. – The GRAMMY Museum® at L.A. LIVE and the Prudential Center announced recently a new partnership to develop the GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., expected to open in Fall 2017.

The GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center will be the first official GRAMMY Museum outpost on the East Coast, and a significant section will pay tribute to New Jersey’s homegrown entertainers.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Newark that was attended by GRAMMY Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli, Prudential Center Co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Prudential Center CEO Scott O’Neil, and other top officials associated with the project.

In photo: l-r David Blitzer,

co-managing owner of the Prudential Center, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers, GRAMMY Museum Executive Director, Bob Santelli, Josh Harris, Co-managing owner of the Prudential Center, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.

Photo Credit: Patrick Dodson

“As a New Jersey native who’s grown up with artists like Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen, both of whom put this state on the map, I am thrilled to partner with the Prudential Center to bring the GRAMMY Museum Experience to Newark,” said Santelli. “This is where my love for music started, and this is also where my career started, so I’m most looking forward to the opportunities this will afford the young people and students of New Jersey.”

Newark, a city known for its robust cultural roster and educational programming, is an ideal location for the GRAMMY Museum Experience, which will encompass 8,000 square feet of exhibit space filled with interactive features, tributes to local music icons, and a robust education center accessible for schools throughout the Tri-State area.

“We are excited to welcome the GRAMMY Museum Experience to Newark and the Garden State,” said Harris, co-managing owner of the Prudential Center, New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia 76ers. “The GRAMMY Museum captures the passion, spirit and history of the most iconic names in music, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring a platform to the Prudential Center that is fun, educational and inspiring.”

“Having the GRAMMY Museum Experience in Newark opens the doors to fans of all ages to celebrate and re-live some of the greatest moments in music history,” said Blitzer, co-managing owner of the Prudential Center, New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia 76ers. “In addition to being an essential destination for music fans from across the world, the Experience will honor New Jersey’s legendary performers, as well as serve as an interactive classroom for students to truly experience the power of music.”

“Prudential’s longstanding partnership with the Prudential Center and the Devils organization has been a very rewarding one,” said Colin McConnell, chief brand officer at Prudential Financial, Inc. “Adding another marquee brand like the GRAMMY Museum Experience to the mix enriches that partnership, and we’re very proud to be a part of bringing even more world-class entertainment and culture to our hometown of Newark.”

The GRAMMY Museum Experience will include a New Jersey GRAMMY® Legends exhibit featuring a spotlight on iconic, artists from New Jersey. In addition, the Experience will educate visitors on the heritage and history of the musically-rich state of New Jersey, while inspiring the area’s next generation of stars.

The GRAMMY Museum Experience will also include the following interactive exhibits:

Roland® LIVE an area that provides visitors with a real-life simulation experience of performing onstage

Focused exhibits that unveil the mysteries behind the recording process

A how-to tutorial that teaches visitors how to rap while providing insight into the mixing/remixing song experience

A section dedicated to the annual GRAMMY Awards®, as told through a timeline highlighting unforgettable moments in GRAMMY history

Developed in large part for educational purposes, the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center will also provide support for supplemental music development in the area. The GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center will serve as a turn-key arts and education center for schools throughout the Tri-state area. It aims to raise funds to support existing arts and culture programs, while also providing new educational opportunities and resources to youth programs throughout the area.

Ticket information for the GRAMMY Museum Experience will be announced soon.

Over the past three years, the Prudential Center, a top 10 arena, has made an immense impact on the Newark community. In 2016, the Prudential Center recorded its highest-grossing weekend and busiest month in building history, with roughly 146,000 people entering the building monthly. Through alignment with local leaders, investments in talent development and commitment to venue upkeep, the Prudential Center has nearly doubled their entertainment programming, making them New Jersey’s home sports and entertainment venue.

