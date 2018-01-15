HARTFORD, CT – On the evening of Saturday, January 13, more than twenty celebrated New England master brewers gathered at the historic hall of the Polish National Home of Hartford for the long-awaited 2018 Extreme Pint Brewfest.

“Extreme Pint Brewfest has quickly grown to become Connecticut’s most celebrated and exclusive festival for beer lovers, and we are so proud to welcome the event to the Polish National Home,” said the PNH’s marketing and events coordinator Asha Lassen. “As a center of community in Hartford, we’ve hosted banquets, beer tastings, and festivals of all kind since 1930 – and brewers across New England know that this is the place to come for the authentic Old World experience.” This event was sponsored by family-owned business Hartford Distributors Inc., and organized by Craft Beer Manager Brett Hollander, who has scouted for the best craft beers across the US.

The Extreme Pint Brewfest showcased many local craft beers, including Back East, Black Hog, Thomas Hooker, New Park breweries. Attendees also found rare beers from regional craft brewers in attendance, such as Lawson’s Craft Liquids from Vermont and Allagash Brewing Company from Maine. And, in collaboration with Connecticut’s own Back East Brewery, the Polish National Home of Hartford proudly introduced attendees to its exclusive house craft beer, the PNH Hussar Ale.

The drinks were paired with authentic traditional Polish foods prepared by the PNH chef, perfect for a wintry evening. Live onstage music, performed by Hartford’s legendary funk-rock bands Boo-Yah and West End Blend, kept the party hopping while the beers keep pouring!

Attendees left the PNH with their own collectible pint glass to commemorate the evening!

“So Salute, Na Zdrowie, raise your glass to the Hartford PNH”, said Robert Kwasnicki, the President of the Polish National Home of Hartford, an Art Deco Polish heritage site on the U.S. National Historic Landmarks registry.

The Polish National Home of Hartford is at 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106.

To learn more about the Polish National Home, go to:

http://polishhomect.org/

www.facebook.com/HartfordPNH/