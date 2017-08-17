Female/Male Barber Wanted

Don't miss
FEMALE OR MALE BARBER WANTED FOR BUSY
RIDGEWOOD, NJ AREA BARBERSHIP

Well established business, mostly repeat customers,
seeking an experienced female or male Barber.
We offer FT or PT hours and competitive commission based pay.
Must be licensed in NJ, know how to use clippers and speak English.

Contact owner at 201-675-6915. Please leave a message.