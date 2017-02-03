Rutherford, NJ — Members of Felician University’s Young Entrepreneur’s Club are once again partnering with the Internal Revenue Service and tax professionals to offer free tax preparation services to those who qualify. These student volunteers will provide free income tax preparation assistance to low income, elderly, disabled and limited-English-speaking community members.

This year the program, which many local residents have come to depend on, will run on the following three Saturdays ONLY: February 18, March 4 and March 18, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Felician University Business Library, Blessed Mary Angela Hall, One Felician Way (a cross street of West Passaic Avenue between Montross Avenue & Wood Street), Rutherford, NJ 07070. This is the only location for the program this year.

Through the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, Felician University students have become IRS Certified Community Volunteers. The VITA volunteers will provide free tax preparation and e-filing for basic income tax returns. Under the guidance of Felician University professor Joseph A. Lizza, MBA, CPA, CGMA, all volunteers have been trained and tested in current tax law through a rigorous program provided by the Internal Revenue Service.

All volunteers have been trained to prepare the following forms:

Forms: 982, 1040EZ, 1040A, 1040

Schedule A, B, EIC and R

Forms 1040 – V and 1040 – ES

Form 2441 (Child and Dependent Care Credit)

Form 5405

Form 8863 (Education Credits)

Form 8812 (Additional Child Tax Credit)

Form 8888 (Direct Deposit)

Preparation of corresponding New Jersey forms will also be available. People who need assistance with other forms and complicated returns should see a paid preparer.

Professor Lizza is delighted to build on the success of previous years’ VITA program. “In our continued commitment to the community through the VITA initiative, volunteers build tremendous experiences and gain the valuable skills necessary for an easy transition from the academic setting to an employment setting,” he said.

If you have any questions, please contact Professor Lizza at lizzaj@felician.edu or (201) 559-3321.

