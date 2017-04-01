NJ State Assembly Committee Holds Public Budget Hearing on Lodi Campus

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey State Assembly Budget Committee held a public hearing at Felician University in Lodi on the fiscal year 2018 state budget. This was the third of three public meetings held before the Assembly begins its budget debate in Trenton.

The hearing was opened by the Committee’s chairperson, Assemblyman Gary Schaer, who explained that these hearings provide everyone with a better understanding of the budget proposed by Governor Chris Christie.

Dr. Anne Prisco, president of Felician University, was first to speak. She welcomed everyone to Felician, and spoke about how the Tuition Assistance Grant (TAG) and the Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF) make higher education a reality for so many of Felician’s students. “By enabling aid-eligible students to remain in New Jersey and study at an institution of their choice, we believe TAG works as it was intended,” she said. “We are a private university with a public purpose.”

Dinelia Garland, Director EOF at Felician, also addressed the Assembly Budget Committee, echoing the importance of this funding in helping Felician students achieve their goals of a college education.

These budget hearings held around the state are the first step in the budget review process. The result will be either adoption by July 1, 2017 of a budget based on Governor Christie’s proposal, or a new version drafted by the Legislature.

To view this State Assembly budget hearing, click on this link: https://livestream.com/NJOLS/ABUB4/videos/152909169

Photo Caption:

Dr. Anne Prisco addresses the NJ State Assembly Budget Committee at a public hearing held on Felician’s Lodi campus.