Rutherford, NJ (April 6, 2017) — Last week the Felician University Student Government Association (SGA) sponsored a fundraising basketball game to support the Felician Sisters’ mission in Haiti. In photo: Students wore jerseys with the word “Haiti” on the back to remind the crowd that they were helping to live out the Felician mission and values.

Andrew Toriello, director of Intramurals and coach of the Felician bowling team, and Bado Alverna, assistant director of Residence Life, acted as coaches while Fr. Rich Kelly, director of Campus Ministry, served as the announcer. The national anthems of both Haiti and the United States were sung before the game began.

It was a very fun, fast paced and competitive game, and in the end, Bado Alverna’s team was the victor, scoring over 100 points!

Felician students on both teams wore jerseys with the word “Haiti” on the back, reminding everyone who attended that they were helping to live out the Felician mission and values. Nearly $700 was raised to assist the Sisters in their ministry in the poorest country in the western hemisphere.

In photo: Felician Sisters came out to support the SGA fundraising basketball game for the Haiti mission.

About Felician University

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Felician University – with campuses in Lodi and Rutherford, NJ – is a Catholic Franciscan University founded and sponsored by the Felician Sisters in 1942. Felician offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs in Arts and Sciences, Business, Nursing and Teacher Education. In 2015, the University was ranked by Money Magazine as one of America’s Top Colleges and also listed among Money’s top 25 private colleges for merit aid. For more information, visit www.felician.edu.