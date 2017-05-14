NEW JERSEY – Campus Ministry at Felician University continues to live the Felician Franciscan values in reaching out to the most vulnerable in our society. On a cold and rainy night in April, 10 Felician students along with Sister Teresa Soltys (affectionately known as Sr. T to the students), assistant director of Campus Ministry, braved the nasty weather and fed the homeless at Penn Station in Newark, NJ.

This final outreach of the academic year was a beautiful collaboration between Felician‘s Campus Ministry and the Felician sisters in Lodi. The Sisters in Lodi heard about this initiative and were more than happy to help out! Each group prepared more than 50 sandwiches to go along with water, a piece of fruit and a sweet treat, which the students then delivered to the homeless who sought shelter near Penn Station.

Campus Ministry has been engaged in this Newark outreach, along with the Sisters, since September 2016 and will continue the project this coming academic year.

Photo Caption:

Even the cold rain could not dim the joy seen on the faces of Felician students and Sister T as they ministered to the homeless outside of Penn Station in Newark, NJ. Thumbs up!