WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 25, 2018) – U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-9) announced today that the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA) approved $6.2 million in federal grants to improve a trio of roadways in Paterson and Clifton. Of the $6.2 million, $3.5 million will be allocated toward improved pedestrian safety measures along Market Street in Paterson, while $2.6 million will be allocated for similar efforts along Allwood Road and Clifton Ave in Clifton. The funding comes from a NJTPA grant program that uses funding from the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.

“These grants will help Passaic County in keeping our pedestrians and motorists safe along these very busy roadways,” said Pascrell, a former Paterson mayor who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees revenue to the federal Highway Trust Fund. “Whether they are traveling for work, heading home, or visiting one of our great cities here in the Ninth Congressional District, our pedestrians deserve to feel safe while on our roads. Representing Paterson and Clifton, I will continue to fight to ensure federal dollars are reinvested to upgrade and improve aging infrastructure here in northern New Jersey. “

Through these grants, Paterson’s Market Street will receive upgraded traffic signals, crosswalks with increased visibility, and curb extensions to decrease the distance between sidewalks, where applicable. Upgraded pedestrian countdown signals will also be implemented along the roadway.

In Clifton, upgrades to traffic signals and curb extensions will be implemented along Clifton Ave and Allwood Road. In an effort to reduce motor vehicle accidents, both roads will undergo travel lane reductions and the multi-lane roundabout on Allwood Road will be restructured into a single-lane roundabout.

Congressman Pascrell’s office