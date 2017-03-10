Friends of Clifton Community Blood Drives,

Thanks from the Clifton Health Department and PBA #36 to all of you who donated, attempted to donate, or simply helped to spread the word about the Clifton Community Blood Drive on February 16. Twenty-two units of blood were collected from the thirty-one people who showed up to donate blood. We were happy to welcome 7 first-timers who have not donated with us before! Donors can find the results of their free cholesterol testing

Thanks to Community Blood Services for providing a gift card raffle for donors. The lucky raffle winner shared the following comment, “My first blood donation was many years ago as a college freshman. That was over 30 years ago and I haven’t stopped since. It’s easy to do and even easier now than when I started. It’s an important way to make a difference, and I’m fortunate that I’m healthy and can contribute. They say donating blood saves lives. How great it is to be able to save a life in just a few minutes!”

We appreciate your ongoing support. Please mark your calendar for Thursday, June 15th, when the blood bus will be stopping at City Hall again! (Maybe you can bring a friend!)

Det. Tim Kaminski (PBA # 36)