NEW JERSEY – Clifton Health Department and PBA #36 encourage the public to donate a pint of blood at the upcoming Clifton Community Fall Blood Drive. The Bloodmobile will be in front of Clifton City Hall (900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton) accepting whole blood donations from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017, rain or shine. Successful donors will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Dunkin’ Donuts gift certificate, courtesy of Community Blood Services. Healthy people – even those who never donated blood before – are urged to consider donating blood – and to invite a friend! Every drop counts!

The drive is being held right after the Thanksgiving holiday, a period which traditionally has low participation. This year donor turnout is of even more concern because nationally the blood supply has already taken a dramatic hit due to recent events. Many blood centers are faced with having to import or export units to meet priority needs in different regions. Supply is reduced when hurricanes, fires, or flooding cause cancellation of many blood drives, block access to open donation centers, or distract the usual donors. In areas such as ours where many residents travel to the Caribbean, Mexico, or Central or South America, donor recruitment is impacted due to caution about travel-related exposure to Zika virus. Demand was up significantly with the Las Vegas shooting, where providers easily went through 500+ units in 2 days.

People in general good health and weighing over 110 pounds can donate blood, so long as it has been at least 56 days since a prior donation. Participants are asked to bring photo ID with signature and should be sure to eat a hearty meal shortly before giving blood. Hemoglobin and blood pressure are tested in the initial screening process. To further determine eligibility, potential donors are asked about such things as medications, current or prior health issues, travel history, and exposure to infectious disease. Donors will also find out their blood type. Donated blood will also be tested for HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and Zika. In the case of positive results, donors are contacted by Community Blood Services directly.)

To schedule an appointment or for further information, please call Community Blood Services at 201-251-3703. Visit www.communitybloodservices.org to learn more.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.