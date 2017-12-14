“Exploiting Political Polarization In Poland”

(Part of NED Report on Sharp Power: Rising Authoritarian Influence)

The National Endowment of Democracy (NED) just published a report, Sharp Power: Rising Authoritarian Influence, in which Poland has a whole chapter of its own — almost 30 pages long. The NED was originally founded to support pro-democracy movements like Solidarność back in the 1980s. Take a look at this new publication, especially Chapter 4, which is focused on Poland.

Sharp Power: Rising Authoritarian Influence. A report by the National Endowment for Democracy & International Forum for Democratic Studies. ——–> Chapter 4: Exploiting Political Polarization in Poland by Jacek Kucharczyk

https://www.ned.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Chapter4-Sharp-Power-Rising-Authoritarian-Influence-Poland.pdf

More information: https://www.ned.org/

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter