Exploiting Political
Polarization In Poland
“Exploiting Political Polarization In Poland”
(Part of NED Report on Sharp Power: Rising Authoritarian Influence)
The National Endowment of Democracy (NED) just published a report, Sharp Power: Rising Authoritarian Influence, in which Poland has a whole chapter of its own — almost 30 pages long. The NED was originally founded to support pro-democracy movements like Solidarność back in the 1980s. Take a look at this new publication, especially Chapter 4, which is focused on Poland.
Sharp Power: Rising Authoritarian Influence. A report by the National Endowment for Democracy & International Forum for Democratic Studies. ——–> Chapter 4: Exploiting Political Polarization in Poland by Jacek Kucharczyk
https://www.ned.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Chapter4-Sharp-Power-Rising-Authoritarian-Influence-Poland.pdf
More information: https://www.ned.org/