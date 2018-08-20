We are searching for an experienced electrician (minimum of 3 Years in the field) someone who is mature and able to attack a service call by his self, if necessary. Must be able to bend and install conduit, cable, lighting fixtures, panels, wiring devices etc.. This candidate should have a positive attitude, and a pleasant professional disposition. They should be Reliable, Responsible, with safe driving habits.

Requirements include but are not limited to:

NJ DRIVERS LICENSE

YOUR OWN TOOL BOX

RELIABLE TRANSPORTATION

COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL AND RESIDENTIAL ELECTRICAL EXPERIENCE

TROUBLE SHOOTING

PAY – Negotiable Depending on EXPERIENCE

If interested please contact:

Genti 973-525-4920

(New Jersey area)