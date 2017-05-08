By Jacek Adamski

DETROIT– It will be the 47th annual Polish-American Night at Comerica Park featuring the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers. Before the game the baseball field will be filled with Polish culture including costumed dancers and musicians. Ted Klamerus who was on the original committee will be honored during the pregame extravaganza.

Wally Ozog who is directing the activities announced that there will be nearly 400 dancers on the field before the game.

Paul Solarski the head coach of the Polish National Team will be introduced before the game. Last year the Polish National team won the C-Championship of the Confederation of European Baseball and they were regulated up. This season they will host the B-Championships July 24-30 in Miejska Gorka, Poland. The other countries participating will be Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Lithuania, and Slovakia.

The honor to throw out the first pitch will go to Rose Ann Lackey. She has been director of the PRCUA Tatra Dancers for the last 28 years. Robert Szczublewski will sing the Republic of Poland National Anthem and the American National Anthem. Chris Qzog will emcee. The PEPSI postgame fireworks show will start immediately following the game.

The special ticket package includes a game ticket, Detroit Tigers Polish American Night Hat and a three-dollar donation to the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America #1593 Scholarship Fund.

Live Polka music will be scattered around the stadium:

Kielbasa Kings (Gate B)

The Steve Drzewicki Band (Brushfire Grill)

Big Daddy and the La De Dahs (Gate C)

The Natural Tones (Big Cat Court inside Comerica Park)

Strolling accordion music by John Orischak

For groups of 15 or more please contact corey.bell@tigers.com .