Electronics Refurbisher
Electronics Refurbisher:
Telquest International is a rapidly growing telecommunications hardware reseller with over 30 years of success as a leader in this fast-paced industry. We are seeking self-motivated, career-oriented, organized, critical thinking, and detail-focused individuals to join our team!
We are currently looking for a refurbishing associate to join our warehouse in Fairfield, NJ. This is a full-time opportunity from 9-6, Monday through Friday. We offer a complete benefits package which includes health insurance and a 401 (k) plan after a 3 month probationary period. Pay is commensurate with experience.
Responsibilities:
- Carefully disassemble and reassemble phones back to their original state without breaking or compromising internal components
- Clean and refurbish phones using cleaning equipment, refurbishing tools, and hand tools
- Use of a buffing machine
- Maintain a clean and safe work area at all times
Qualifications:
- Reliable means of transportation
- Basic understanding of hand tools such as screwdrivers
- Ability to sit, stand, or bend for extended periods of time
- Ability to perform repetitive tasks with speed and accuracy
- Very high attention to detail
Please send resume and position applying for to hr@telquestintl.com