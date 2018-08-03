Don't miss
Classifieds   >   Electronics Refurbisher

Electronics Refurbisher

By on August 3, 2018

Electronics Refurbisher:

Telquest International is a rapidly growing telecommunications hardware reseller with over 30 years of success as a leader in this fast-paced industry. We are seeking self-motivated, career-oriented, organized, critical thinking, and detail-focused individuals to join our team!

We are currently looking for a refurbishing associate to join our warehouse in Fairfield, NJ. This is a full-time opportunity from 9-6, Monday through Friday. We offer a complete benefits package which includes health insurance and a 401 (k) plan after a 3 month probationary period. Pay is commensurate with experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Carefully disassemble and reassemble phones back to their original state without breaking or compromising internal components
  • Clean and refurbish phones using cleaning equipment, refurbishing tools, and hand tools
  • Use of a buffing machine
  • Maintain a clean and safe work area at all times

 Qualifications:

  • Reliable means of transportation
  • Basic understanding of hand tools such as screwdrivers
  • Ability to sit, stand, or bend for extended periods of time
  • Ability to perform repetitive tasks with speed and accuracy
  • Very high attention to detail

Please send resume and position applying for to hr@telquestintl.com