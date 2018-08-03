Electronics Refurbisher:

Telquest International is a rapidly growing telecommunications hardware reseller with over 30 years of success as a leader in this fast-paced industry. We are seeking self-motivated, career-oriented, organized, critical thinking, and detail-focused individuals to join our team!

We are currently looking for a refurbishing associate to join our warehouse in Fairfield, NJ. This is a full-time opportunity from 9-6, Monday through Friday. We offer a complete benefits package which includes health insurance and a 401 (k) plan after a 3 month probationary period. Pay is commensurate with experience.

Responsibilities:

Carefully disassemble and reassemble phones back to their original state without breaking or compromising internal components

Clean and refurbish phones using cleaning equipment, refurbishing tools, and hand tools

Use of a buffing machine

Maintain a clean and safe work area at all times

Qualifications:

Reliable means of transportation

Basic understanding of hand tools such as screwdrivers

Ability to sit, stand, or bend for extended periods of time

Ability to perform repetitive tasks with speed and accuracy

Very high attention to detail

Please send resume and position applying for to hr@telquestintl.com