Ebay Lister Position
By PostEagle on May 22, 2018
Ebay lister position in Linden NJ.
Good pay with growth potentials!!!
Job requirements:
Monday through Friday 9 to 5, no experience necessary.
Minimum English with basic computer knowledge.
Job description:
Photographing and data entry of beauty and fragrance products on ebay.
Fill in all required information regarding item descriptions, shipping, returns etc.
Photograph and upload accurate photos of items.
Participate in answering customer questions on items which you have listed.
PLEASE CALL 845-608-5717 (ALEX) or
EMAIL ts9west@gmail.com