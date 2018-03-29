Easter Recipes

Easter Babka with Raisins

Babka z Rodzynkami)

1 c. butter or margarine (room temperature)

1 1/2 c. confectioners’ sugar

4 large eggs, separated

1/4 c. orange juice

4 tsp. lemon juice

1 T. grated orange or lemon peel

4 tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 c. all purpose flour

1 c. cornstarch

1/3 c. confectioners’ sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 c. raisins

1 cup fine dry bread crumbs

Cream butter. Gradually add 1 1/2 c. confectioners’ sugar,

beating at high speed of electric mixer.

Beat in egg yolks, one at a time.

Beat in orange juice, lemon juice, and orange peel.

Mix flour, cornstarch, and 1/3 c. confectioners’ sugar.

With clean beaters, beat egg whites with salt until stiff, not dry, peaks form.

Fold half the flour mixture into the butter mixture.

Fold in egg whites. Add raisins to remaining flour mixture; mix well.

Fold into batter. Generously grease an 11 cup ring mold.

Coat with bread crumbs.

Put batter into prepared pan.

Bake at 350˚ about 40 minutes.

Red Beets with Horseradish (Cwikla)

3 c. cooked or canned red beets, drained and coarsely chopped

8 oz. prepared cream style horseradish

1 T. brown sugar

1 tsp. vinegar

1/4 tsp. salt

Combine all ingredients.

Cover, refrigerate 3 days.

Serve with cold meats.

Sausage in Polish Sauce

(Kielbasa w Polskim Sosie)

2 large onions sliced

3 T. butter or margarine

2 lb. ring Polish sausage

1 1/2 c. bouillon or meat broth

12 ounces beer

2 T. flour

1 T. vinegar

2 tsp. brown sugar

3/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

6 medium potatoes

Saute onion in 2 T. butter until golden.

Add sausage, bouillon and beer. Simmer 20 minutes.

Blend flour into remaining 1 T. butter. Stir into broth.

Add vinegar, brown sugar, salt, and pepper.

Add cut up potatoes.

Cook over medium heat 10 to 15 minutes.

Slice sausage into 2 inch chunks to serve.