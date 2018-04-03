CLIFTON, NJ – The Athenia Business Association held its Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Stanley Zwier Park on Van Houten Avenue. It was a beautiful sunny day, and the kids all had a great time…. visiting with the Easter bunny and racing to see how many Easter eggs they could gather in their baskets. Donations from Clifton City Tavern, Clifton Savings Bank, Grande Saloon, COSTCO of Clifton, Athenia Veterans Post, and Power of One helped the ABA to purchase many beautiful Easter baskets for the winners of the Easter Egg Hunt. The ABA would like to take this opportunity to thank all for their contributions, along with all the volunteers that helped make this day a great success!

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter