Easter Bunny Bash!

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Recreation Department and the Clifton Board of Recreation are proud to announce that the Bunny Bash will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 (this event will take place rain or shine, there is no rain date) from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Nash Park on Lexington Avenue across from the Hot Grill. There will be an egg-cellent selection of free activities and fun for children ages 3-12 following breakfast with Mr. Bunny from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Hot Grill. There will not be a traditional Egg Hunt at this event. Participants can begin their morning by purchasing breakfast at the Hot Grill and while there, Mr. Bunny will come around to say hello.

After breakfast head over to the Bunny Bash beginning 9:30 a.m. Activities will include the new and improved Mrs. Bunny’s Playstation featuring a variety of games and fun such as tattoos, bunny basketball, carrot toss, ring around the bunny, the bunny launch, egg golf, the egg run (for children ages 3-12 only. Participants may visit this station only once and must be able to participate without parental assistance/accompaniment), face painting at the Bunny Beauty Shop and rides including the Bunny Train and Bunny Bounce House.

Bring your cameras and visit with Mr. Bunny at his new Bunny Hut in the playground area to take a photo. All participants will receive a special treat for visiting. Pets are welcomed to take a photo with Mr. Bunny as well and will receive a special treat for visiting. All pets visiting must be licensed with the City of Clifton and be able to interact calmly with other animals and people. Participants may only visit this station once. Children ages 8-12 can enter the 18th Annual “Bunny Hop” to see how many times you can hop on a pogo stick for a maximum of 5 minutes. The highest scoring boy and girl in each age group will win a prize (you must use the pogo stick provided by the Recreation Department, no exceptions). Participants may only enter the bunny hop contest once.

Be the grandest lady or gentleman when you present your hand-made Easter Bonnet, with all the thrills upon it, at our 11th Annual Easter Bonnet Parade and Contest. Register your hat at the event inside the playground area by the fieldhouse. All entries must be registered by 10:15 a.m. Once registered, parade and judging will be led by Mrs. Bunny. Meet at the front entrance of the playground at 10:30 a.m. wearing your Easter Bonnet. Prizes will be awarded for various categories such as funniest, most artistic and most creative. The contest is open to children and adults. All participants will receive a small gift.

If you would like any more information or would like to volunteer for the Bunny Bash please feel free to call the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956. “Hop” to see you there!