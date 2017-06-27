Toledo, OH, June 26, 2017: TOPOMO Records is excited to announce the release of “Dance All Night” a new full length recording by The DynaBrass. This new CD was recorded at PowerBox Studio in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.

This new CD is a collection of 15 songs, a dozen polkas, two obereks and a waltz. This studio project features 10 songs never previously recorded by a polka band, including 7 originals by The DynaBrass, which gives this recording a fresh new sound. You will certainly find some polka favorites on this disc, such as “Playboy Polka”, “Out Til Dawn”, “Please Stop The World”, “Left Handed Oberek” and “Another Good Old Polka Medley”.

The title song “Dance All Night” has a very catchy melody with some built-in crowd participation. Based on early responses from live performances, “Dance All Night” is destined to be a fan favorite.

Joe Zalewski and Ted Lange teamed up for several original songs including “Follow Me To The Party”, “You Are Always With Me”, “A Bottle of Red Oberek”, “Hands Of Time” and the new DynaBrass break song “Follow Me To The Bar”, which is guaranteed to leave you walking away singing Bar, Bar, Bar, Bar. AJ Zalewski worked with Ted and Joe to pen another original (his first) entitled “A Simple Love”.

Other songs that will grab your attention include Dale Kivinen’s rendition of the Tracy Bird hit “Holdin’ Heaven, an Alabama classic, “Old Flame” and Isla Grant’s “An Accordion Started to Play Waltz”.

Jeff Mleczko Update: Jeff is doing fantastic. While there is no timetable for his return to the stage, he continues to make significant progress with his rehabilitation efforts. Jeff and his family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for all the support that Jeff has received over the past year and a half.

The DynaBrass 2017 Schedule: The DynaBrass, under the interim leadership of Joe Zalewski,is maintaining a full performance schedule and actively booking engagements. For a schedule email: jzalewskitpm@msn.com (tell him you saw it on the Post Eagle’s website).

How to Purchase the CD: Anyone interested in purchasing the new DynaBrass CD can do so write to: “TOPOMO Records” c/o Joe Zalewski, 5524 Ginger Tree Lane, Toledo, OH 43623.

Or visit: www.dynabrass.com

Thank you for your continued support of Polka Music and The DynaBrass!