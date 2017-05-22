Eric Boehm, Curator – Aviation and Aircraft Restoration Director, proudly gives James & Robert Dombrowski of the Post Eagle a tour of the newly constructed “Drone Exhibit ” on the Plaza of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. The exhibit will run through December 3. Eric is standing in front of a DJI Phantom 3 Pro Drone and in the background you can see the specially constructed drone that Lady GaGa used to fly in a music video. The Drone Exhibit is included in the price of admission to the Intrepid Museum. A complete article will follow.

By James Dombrowski

