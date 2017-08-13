Dried Mushroom Soup

INGREDIENTS:

10 dried mushrooms

4 T. fine barley

8 c. water

2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

4 T. shortening

2 onions, chopped fine

2 T. flour

1/2 c. heavy cream (optional)

Wash the mushrooms thoroughly.

Cover with water and soak for 2 hours, drain and chop.

Combine mushrooms, barley, water, salt, and pepper in a pot.

Bring to boil, cover and cook over low heat for 11⁄2 hours.

Melt shortening in a skillet, add the onions, and saute for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add the flour, stirring until brown. Add to the soup, stirring constantly.

Cook over low heat for 30 minutes. Correct seasoning. Add cream if desired.

Serve hot.

This is a true Polish mushroom soup from way back.

Recipe by Maria Wojtkiewicz