Dressmaker Wanted
By PostEagle on February 7, 2018
SEAMSTRESS/DRESSMAKER WANTED
We are an industry leading ballroom costume company located in northern NJ.
We are currently looking for an enthusiastic applicant for our
Seamstress Position.
The applicant should be:
-an experienced dressmaker
-able use our brand of sewing machines
-able to make alterations
-experienced in working with stretchy fabric
-able to work in a fast paced environment
-a fast learner
*Applicants must have their own transportation to and from shop located in Whippany NJ
We are looking for both full time and part time employees.
Please email your resume to jordy@jordyinternational.com and call us at 973.585.6900
We look forward to hearing from you!