DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

1 pkg. (18.25 oz) plain devils food or dark chocolate cake mix

1 pkg. (3.9 oz) chocolate instant pudding

4 large eggs

1 c. sour cream

1/2 c. warm water

1/2 c. vegetable oil

1 1/4 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350º. Place rack in center of oven.

Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray and dust with flour.

In large mixing bowl, place cake mix, pudding mix, warm water, eggs, sour cream and oil. Blend with electric mixer on low for 1 minute, then stop and scrape sides with spatula. Increase speed to medium and beat 2-3 minutes. Batter will be thick and well-combined. Fold in chocolate chips evenly throughout. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake until cake springs back.

Cool for 20 minutes on rack.

Invert and cool 20 minutes more.

Submitted by Mary Kurowski