Avidd Community Services of NJ provides community based services for people with developmental disabilities in order to assist them in achieving their full potential.

We are seeking Direct Support Professionals (DSP)for our group homes in:

Hackettstown, Wharton, Bogota, Port Murray, Hackensack, Englewood, and Budd Lake. DSP’s are responsible for attending to all personal care of our Clients, supervise self-help skills, initiate and follow through on leisure activities, and supervise and assist in medications taken by individuals.

Shifts available are: 7am-3pm, 3pm-11pm, and 11pm-7am

A minimum of a HS and/or GED degree.

Ability to read, write and follow simple and oral instructions.

Required to attend pre-service training for CPR.

Please send resumes to: