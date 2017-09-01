PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, August 27th we have celebrated the Solemnity of Our Lady of Czestochowa at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa. Solemn Mass at 12:30 PM was celebrated by Bishop Wieslaw Lechowicz from Poland. He also led us in prayer during Solemn Vespers and the Eucharistic Procession which took place in the afternoon. Many pilgrims have gathered to celebrate this Solemnity of our Beloved Mother at the Shrine in Doylestown. Among the distinguished guest there were many priests from local area as well as friends of our Shrine: Fr. John Schiele, Pastor of Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in Hilltown, Fr. Canon Miroslaw Krol, new chancellor of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Msgr. Roberto Garza from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doylestown, Fr. Tadeusz Lizinczyk OSPPE, Pastor of Pauline Parish in Manhattan, and many others. It was also a day of pilgrimage of the Polish Women’s Alliance of America and of the Polish Apostolate in USA.

Fr. Timothy Tarnacki OSPPE

W Niedzielę 27 Sierpnia obchodziliśmy w Amerykańskiej Częstochowie uroczystości odpustowe ku czci Matki Bożej Częstochowskiej. Eucharystii o godz. 12:30 PM przewodniczył Bp. Wiesław Lechowicz, Delegat KEP ds. Emigracji Polskiej oraz Biskup Pomocniczego Diecezji Tarnowskiej. Biskup Lechowicz przewodniczył także uroczystym Nieszporom i Procesji Eucharystycznej, która odbyła się w godzinach popołudniowych. Uroczystości odpustowe zgromadziły w Duchowej Stolicy Polonii wielu pielgrzymów którzy przybyli aby oddać cześć naszej Matce i Królowej. Z tej okazji przybyło także wielu kapłanów zaprzyjaźnionych z naszym Sanktuarium, między innymi ks. John Schiele, Proboszcz Parafii Our Lady of the Sacred Heart w Hilltown, ks. kan. Mirosław Król, nowo mianowany kanclerz Polonijnego Seminarium Świętych Cyryla i Metodego w Orchard Lake, ks. prałat Roberto Garza z Parafii Our Lady of Guadalupe w Doylestown, o. Tadeusz Lizińczyk OSPPE, proboszcz Paulińskiej parafii na Manhattanie oraz wielu innych kapłanów z lokalnych parafii. Odpust ku czci Matki Bożej Częstochowskiej był także dniem modlitw Związku Polek w Ameryce oraz Polskiego Apostolatu w USA.

o. Tymoteusz Tarnacki OSPPE