Cream Cheese Brownie Pie
INGREDIENTS:
1 refrigerated pie crust (from 15 oz. package)
1 8 oz. cream cheese (softened)
3 T. sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
3 eggs
1 (15 oz.) package of Thick’n Fudgy hot fudge brownie mix
1/4 c. vegetable oil
2 T. water
1/4 c. chopped pecans
Preheat oven 350˚.
Prepare pie crust as directed on pkg. for one crust pie using a 9 in. pie pan.
In medium bowl combine cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and 1 egg. Beat until smooth. Set aside.
Reserve hot fudge packet from brownie mix for topping. In large bowl combine brownie mix, oil, 1 T. water & remaining 2 eggs. Beat 50 or so strokes with a spoon. Spread 1/2 c. brownie mix in bottom of crust, spoon carefully & spread cream cheese mixture over brownie layer. Top with remaining brownie mix, spread evenly. Sprinkle with pecans. Bake in preheated oven 40-50 min. until center is puffed & crust is golden. If necessary cover crust edge with foil after 15-20 min. of baking to prevent excessive browning. Place hot fudge packet in small micro-safe bowl. Micro on high for 30 seconds. Stir in remaining 1 t. of water. Drizzle fudge over top of pie.
Cool 3 hours or until completely cooled.
(8 servings)
Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski