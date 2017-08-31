SOUTH DAKOTA – Among the most popular events at Crazy Horse Memorial are the two night blasts traditionally held each year. The spectacular ceremonial blast lights up the mountain with incredible fireballs and specially designed pyrotechnical features.

The upcoming September 6, 2017 Night Blast which honors the dual anniversaries of the 1877 death of Lakota Warrior Crazy Horse and of the 1908 birth of sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski.

The public is welcome at the night blast. After 5:00 p.m. on September 6th the Memorial gratefully accepts three cans of food per person for the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive in lieu of the regular admission fee. Because the night blast is a popular event, the public is advised to arrive early. The Laughing Water Restaurant at Crazy Horse Memorial closes at 4:00 p.m. on the evening of the night blast, but the Snack Shop will remain open.

Native American performer Starr Chief Eagle will be performing at 11:30, 1:30, and 3:30 and an additional performance at 6:30 p.m. on the Viewing Deck and in the chance of inclement weather in the covered porch. Her performance will include an informational talk and demonstration of Native American hoop dances.

Important note: Night blasts are conducted on a “weather permitting” basis.

Crazy Horse Memorial is located at 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900. For more information call 605-673-4681 or check out the website at crazyhorsememorial.org

About Crazy Horse Memorial

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s mission is to honor, protect, and preserve the culture, traditions, and living heritage of the Indians of North America. The Memorial fulfills its mission by continuing the progress on the world’s largest mountain sculpture, acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts and crafts through the INDIAN MUSEUM OF NORTH AMERICA® and the NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL & CULTURAL CENTER®; by establishing and operating the INDIAN UNIVERSITY OF NORTH AMERICA®, and when practical, a medical training center for American Indians.