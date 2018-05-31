Crazy Horse, SD – The 33rd Annual Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch will be held on Saturday, June 2nd and Sunday, June 3rd, 2018. For hikers, admission to the Memorial is waived with a requested three cans of food per person in support of regional food drives. Hikers also pay a $3 fee to the American Volkssport Association. The Volksmarch or “peoples walk” is a family-oriented activity where hikers of all ages follow a marked trail (10K or 6.2 miles) at their own pace. The Memorial opens at 6 a.m. on both days and Volksmarch registration is open at 8 a.m.. Hikers can begin the hike shortly after 8 a.m. and must be off the trail by 4:00 p.m.. Pets are not allowed on the trail.

Last year’s Spring Volksmarch weekend brought 9005 visitors to the Memorial with 22,410 pounds of food donated. The first Volksmarch at Crazy Horse Memorial was 33 years ago in 1986, when 150 hikers participated on a very cold day in the Black Hills. Jadwiga Ziolkowski, CEO of Crazy Horse Memorial commented, “We are pleased that the Volksmarch continues to attract visitors throughout the world to Crazy Horse Memorial. The annual Volksmarch days are the only times of the year when people can hike to the top of the Carving and see the many changes on the Mountain.”

Regular admission applies to those not participating in the hike. Visitors can enjoy Native American performances daily at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. and the artist marketplace featuring Native artists from various Native Nations who educate the public and showcase and sell their traditional works. Visitors also learn about historical and contemporary Native life through the displays in The Indian Museum of North America® and the Native American Educational and Cultural Center®. The spectacular Legends in Light® Show will begin at dark.

About Crazy Horse Memorial

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s mission is to honor, protect, and preserve the culture, traditions, and living heritage of the Indians of North America. The Memorial fulfills its mission by continuing the progress on the world’s largest mountain sculpture, acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts and crafts through THE INDIAN MUSEUM OF NORTH AMERICA® and the NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL & CULTURAL CENTER®; by establishing and operating the INDIAN UNIVERSITY OF NORTH AMERICA®, and when practical, a medical training center for American Indians.

Crazy Horse is located at 12151 Ave of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730. Phone: 605-673-4681 – email memorial@crazyhorse.org – website: www.crazyhorsememorial.org