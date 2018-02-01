POLAND – The ecology trend is emerging! You can catch a glimpse of it at the 9th edition of Cracow Fashion Week (10-18th March 2018), which will be organized by Fashion Faculty of Cracow School of Art and Fashion Design (KSA) and the city of Kraków, cooperating with Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe. The event will host many international it-guests from the fashion world.

“Fashion & Ecology” – the main theme of Cracow Fashion Week – will remind us how desperately the modern world needs a fresh take on designing and producing clothing. Polish fashion has a lot to say in the matter, and it can be proved by the actions of young brands, which are often created in the spirit of ecology, balanced development and fair trade. CFW will again support the international organizations dealing with those issues – Fashion Revolution Poland and Fundacja Kupuj Odpowiedzialnie (which is coordinating Clean Clothes campaign in Poland). Throughout the whole week they will be reinforcing the promotion of ecological mindset, not only in fashion but in everyday life.

The celebration of fashion in Cracow will be inaugurated with the show of the Fashion Faculty graduates – Cracow Fashion Awards competition in ICE Kraków Congress Centre (10th March). During this show we will have the opportunity to admire this year’s diploma collections from the Fashion Faculty. The prizes for the young talents from all over the world, that are learning in Fashion Faculty, will be awarded by an international jury. The members of the jury will be globally recognized fashion personalities, among others: Mark Fast (Canada, graduate of Central Saint Martins), Nawie Kuiper (Netherlands, representative Fashionclash festival), Maria Cristina Rigano (Italy, Alta Roma), Bin Chen (China, Fashion Faculty of University of Shanghai). Also Polish specialists will participate: Ilona Majer and Rafał Michalak (MMC), Ranita Sobańska (4F), Michał Zaczyński and Harel. During the Cracow Fashion Awards different esthetics will meet. On the runway we will see guest collections of the designers from fashion faculty of the University of Shanghai – Wang Jiefei and Howu Wenwen and also well-known Polish designer Monika Ptaszek, a graduate of KSA Fashion Faculty.

Cracow Fashion Week’s grand finale will be the No Waste Show (18th March, Novotel Kraków City West), which will remind us to not throw away things hastily. Young designers from Fashion Faculty will create outfits made of recycled materials, under the supervision of KSA lecturers: Anna Niemczyk and Pat Guzik – the winner of EcoChic Design competition in Hong Kong. The show can serve as an example of remarkable creativity, as the projects are made of materials typically not associated with clothing.

The whole week, from the 10th to the 18th March, will be a unique opportunity to participate in cloth- and jewelry-making workshops. Participants will learn the basics of haute couture and redressing oraz shoe designing. Also artistic photography will have its moment – exhibitions from the School of Photography will be opened, among them Focus on Fashion – an international fashion photography exhibition (Nowa Huta Cultural Centre).

Most events are free of charge, for the fashion shows invitations are required.

www. cracowfashionweek.com

NOTE:

Polish Talent Support is a new project addressed to Polish people permanently living abroad who are interested in fashion, photography and acting. The project has been created and is executed at the Cracow School of Art and Fashion Design, educational institution with 20 years of history. Since 2009 Cracow School of Art and Fashion Design has been organizing the Cracow Fashion Week. We hope that in this way we will manage to convince some of them to come back to Poland and at the same time show how many creative artists of Polish origin we have around the World.

http://polishtalentsupport.com/

www.ksa@ksa.edu.pl

Nadchodzi moda na ekologię! Pokaże ją 9. edycja Cracow Fashion Week (10-18 marca 2018), który organizuje Szkoła Artystycznego Projektowania Ubioru we współpracy z miastem Kraków i Krakowskim Biurem Festiwalowym. Wydarzenie odwiedzi wielu międzynarodowych gości ze świata fashion.

„Fashion & Ecology” – hasło przewodnie Cracow Fashion Week – przypomni, jak bardzo współczesny świat potrzebuje nowego spojrzenia na projektowanie i produkowanie odzieży. Polska moda ma w tej kwestii wiele do powiedzenia, czego przykładem są działania młodych marek, które tworzą często w duchu ekologicznym, zgodnym z zasadami zrównoważonego rozwoju i uczciwego handlu. Działania CFW wspierają ponownie międzynarodowe organizacje zajmujące się tym tematem – Fashion Revolution Poland oraz Fundacja Kupuj Odpowiedzialnie, koordynująca w Polsce kampanię Clean Clothes. W czasie całego tygodnia będą wspierać promocję ekologicznego myślenia, nie tylko w modzie, ale także w codziennym życiu.



Krakowski tydzień mody rozpocznie pokaz dyplomowy SAPU-konkurs Cracow Fashion Awards w Centrum Kongresowym ICE Kraków (10 marca), w czasie którego zobaczymy najlepsze tegoroczne kolekcje dyplomowe Szkoły Artystycznego Projektowania Ubioru. Nagrody dla młodych talentów mody z całego świata, którzy uczą się w SAPU, przyzna międzynarodowe jury. W jego składzie znajdą się uznane osobowości mody, m.in. Mark Fast (Kanada, absolwent Central Saint Martins), Nawie Kuiper (Holandia, reprezentant festiwalu Fashionclash), Maria Cristina Rigano (Włochy, Alta Roma) czy Bin Chen (Chiny, wydział mody uniwersytetu w Szanghaju), a także Ilona Majer i Rafał Michalak (MMC), Ranita Sobańska (4F), Michał Zaczyński czy Harel.



W czasie gali Cracow Fashion Awards dojdzie również do spotkania ponad podziałami geograficznymi czy estetycznymi. Na wybiegu zobaczymy również kolekcje gościnne projektantów z wydziału mody na uniwersytecie w Szanghaju – Wang Jiefei i Howu Wenwen, a także uznanej polskiej projektantki Moniki Ptaszek, absolwentki SAPU.



Cracow Fashion Week zakończy pokaz No Waste Show (18 marca, Novotel Kraków City West), który przypomni o tym, że nie powinniśmy pochopnie wyrzucać otaczających nas przedmiotów. Młodzi projektanci z SAPU przygotują kreacje stworzone z materiałów recyklingowych pod okiem wykładowców SAPU: Anny Niemczyk oraz Pat Guzik – zwyciężczyni konkursu EcoChic Design w Hongkongu. Będzie to przykład niezwykłej kreatywności, bowiem projekty powstają z materiałów nie zawsze kojarzonych z modą i pochodzących z odzysku.

W czasie całego tygodnia, od 10 do 18 marca, będzie można wziąć udział w licznych warsztatach dotyczących tworzenia autorskiej mody i biżuterii. Ich uczestnicy poznają podstawy powstawania haute couture, przerabiania ubrań czy projektowania obuwia. Otwarte zostaną także wystawy artystycznej fotografii zrealizowane we współpracy ze Szkołą Kreatywnej Fotografii, na czele z „Focus on Fashion” – międzynarodową ekspozycją młodych fotografów mody (Nowohuckie Centrum Kultury).

Większość wydarzeń Cracow Fashion Week jest bezpłatna, na pokazy obowiązują zaproszenia.

www.cracowfashionweek.com