Country Apple Cake
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup sifted flour (for cake)
2 tablespoon sugar (for cake)
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine
2 eggs, slightly beaten
2 tart cooking apples, pared, cored and sliced
1/2 cup sugar (for topping)
2 tablespoons flour (for topping)
2 teaspoons grated lemon rind
Measure flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg into sifter.
Cream butter or margarine in medium bowl.
Gradually sift and blend in flour mixture; stir in eggs to make a smooth, thick batter.
Spread evenly in greased 8”x8”x2” baking pan. Overlap apple slices on batter in pan.
Mix 1/2 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, and lemon rind and sprinkle evenly over apples and batter.
Bake at 350º for 45 minutes, apples should be soft and golden.
Recipe by Willie Streckowski