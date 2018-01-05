Country Apple Cake

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup sifted flour (for cake)

2 tablespoon sugar (for cake)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine

2 eggs, slightly beaten

2 tart cooking apples, pared, cored and sliced

1/2 cup sugar (for topping)

2 tablespoons flour (for topping)

2 teaspoons grated lemon rind

Measure flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg into sifter.

Cream butter or margarine in medium bowl.

Gradually sift and blend in flour mixture; stir in eggs to make a smooth, thick batter.

Spread evenly in greased 8”x8”x2” baking pan. Overlap apple slices on batter in pan.

Mix 1/2 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, and lemon rind and sprinkle evenly over apples and batter.

Bake at 350º for 45 minutes, apples should be soft and golden.

Recipe by Willie Streckowski