Countertop (Marble, Granite, Quartz) Fabricator

Little Ferry, NJ

$14 – $25 an hour

Experienced Countertop Fabricator NEEDED

I am looking to expand our Stone Countertop Manufacturing team and add some key experienced players to my Fabrication shop. We have been in business for over 32 years and operate at a high level of quality.

I am looking for EXPERIENCED candidates ONLY in this trade.

Contact David at 201-321-2965

Entinc@gmail.com