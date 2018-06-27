Don't miss
Countertop Fabricator
By PostEagle on June 27, 2018
Countertop (Marble, Granite, Quartz) Fabricator
Little Ferry, NJ
$14 – $25 an hour
Experienced Countertop Fabricator NEEDED
I am looking to expand our Stone Countertop Manufacturing team and add some key experienced players to my Fabrication shop. We have been in business for over 32 years and operate at a high level of quality.
I am looking for EXPERIENCED candidates ONLY in this trade.
Contact David at 201-321-2965
Entinc@gmail.com