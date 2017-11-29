Counter / Culinary Help

Don't miss
Caldwell, New Jersey
Part Time Counter and Culinary help wanted
for a few weekdays & weekends.
Retail experience preferred.
Good communication & customer service skills.
Salary commensurate with experience.
Send cover letter &/or resume to
Judy.slattery@yahoo.com or
call 973-650-2952

 