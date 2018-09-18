NEW JERSEY – As part of her ongoing effort to support New Jersey’s foster children and adoptive families, Senator Kristin Corrado’s district office will be collecting children’s toy donations through November 9th.

All new and unwrapped toy donations collected at Senator Corrado’s district office will be distributed to the Passaic Vicinage on their National Adoption Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 16.

“Seeing a child find their forever-family is truly a blessing,” Corrado said. “I was fortunate to grow up in a loving home, where two of my sisters were adopted. This experience definitely inspired me to become a lifelong advocate for foster kids and adoptive families. During my time as Passaic County Clerk, I also had the privilege to participate in many remarkable Adoption Days,” Corrado added. “These moments celebrate a child’s path to a new family, and honor their story. Donating new and unwrapped toys is a great way for people in our community to show their support.”

Donations can be delivered to Senator Corrado’s 40th Legislative District Office in Wayne.|

Toy Donation Drop-Off Address:

Senator Kristin Corrado’s 40th Legislative District Office

155 Route 46 West

Wayne, NJ 07470

Questions? Contact Senator Corrado’s Office at: (973) 237-1360 or sencorrado@njleg.org.

National Adoption Day is an annual event where courts and communities come together to finalize thousands of adoptions. Since its founding, National Adoption Day has connected nearly 70,000 children with permanent homes.

More than 1,063 New Jersey adoptions were finalized in 2015, according to the New Jersey Department of Children and Families.

“Fostered youngsters often wait three years to find a forever home,” Corrado said. “I am grateful to the Passaic Vicinage for their efforts on behalf of adoptive families in our area. I encourage all my constituents to do what they can to help us give these kids an Adoption Day they will always remember.”

