“Russia is a direct threat to our NATO allies in the Baltics and in Poland, as well as a threat to peace and stability in the entire western world. In the recent past, Russia has continued its aggression in Ukraine, sought to interfere in elections in the U.S. and other countries, deployed treaty-violating nuclear cruise missiles, slaughtered innocent civilians in Syria, and grown increasingly close to Iran. So former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn’s lying about a conversation with the Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions, as well as reports about contacts between Russian intelligence and Trump campaign personnel, are of great concern and need to be fully investigated by Congress and law enforcement.

“This also demonstrates the great need for President Trump to make clear that the U.S. will continue to seek to deter Russia’s provocative and risky behavior and to reassure our allies in NATO and elsewhere. We must effectively counter Moscow’s attempts at influence with American strength and resolve, certainly not with a weak approach to President Putin or with any relief from sanctions. We should maintain, if not strengthen, our sanctions on Russia until we see demonstrable improvement in their behavior. That is why I am cosponsoring the Russian Sanctions Review Act which gives Congress the ability to block President Trump from relaxing sanctions on Russia.

“Ronald Reagan succeeded in bringing down the Iron Curtain by showing strength and resolutely standing up to the Soviet Union. President Trump needs to be similarly resolute towards Putin.”

