By James Dombrowski

The 11 Congressional District in New Jersey is about as Republican as any Republican District in America. A true blue blood with roots to the Mayflower has been representing the District, Rodney Frelinghuysen. And, Morris County which makes up a large portion of the District voted for FDR’s opponent in FDR’s four wins for the Presidency.

So when I sat down with Mikie Sherrill, I was hoping to learn what this Class of 1994 Naval Academy Graduate had in her veins. It was apparent that the helicopter pilot, lawyer, wife, and mother of four is made of perseverance that can only be learned at Annapolis were character and comaraderie, and a willingness to serve her country has made this 46 year-old first time candidate for public office a challenger to win the Democratic Primary on June 5 and the General Election in November.

Another factor which sparked my interest in interviewing this first time candidate who is running in the Democratic Primary for Congress was the heroism shown by Tammy Jo Shultz who was trained as a Navy Pilot and saved a plane that lost its cabin pressure from crashing. Shultz did not attend Annapolis but military training played a critical role in her nerves of steel which helped control and land the plane safely.

Serving in Congress may not be the same as flying fighter jets, passenger planes or helicopters, but the loss of getting anything done for the American people may only be cured by sending leaders who have the ability to focus on getting the impossible done.

Mikie Sherrill with four children – ages 2,10, 8 & 6 – is the dictionary example of a soccer mom – taking the kids to soccer and lacrosse practice. A Montclair resident who after serving 10 years of active duty decided to get a law degree from Georgetown which helped her attain a position as a US Attorney under the direction of Paul Fishman in the Newark Office.

PHOTO: Post Eagle Reporter Jim Dombrowski sits down for a one on one with Congressional Candidate Mikie Sherrill. Mikie is running in the Democratic Primary in the 11th Congressional District in NJ.